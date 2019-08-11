Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Stake by $313,698; Shares Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies Incorporated (HVT) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 14,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The hedge fund held 19,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 34,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Companies Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 76,072 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 9,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 133,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, down from 142,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,840 shares to 24,987 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caledonia Plc holds 251,000 shares or 6.36% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 10,396 shares. First Business Svcs Inc owns 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,688 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 0.49% or 111,910 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com reported 3,793 shares. Frontier Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,671 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability holds 173,297 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,363 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership owns 4.02M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 14,441 are owned by Homrich Berg. Avalon Advsrs Lc invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 197,000 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 0.26% or 35,263 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc, Washington-based fund reported 19,411 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 10,744 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 15,055 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 29,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 54,812 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 29,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 115,709 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Llc stated it has 45,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Communication reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 59,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 12,885 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 23,170 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 53,764 shares.

