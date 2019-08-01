Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $2.23 Million; Market Value Rose; Kimco Realty (KIM) Stock Price Rose While Korea Investment Has Boosted Holding by $8.99 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 29,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 19,343 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 49,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 1.38 million shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 3140.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 499,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 515,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 1.66M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 26,634 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advisory Service Inc has 0.04% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 10,980 shares. 28,089 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Honeywell Int Inc owns 139,810 shares. Grace White owns 397,652 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.35% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 745,933 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Asset holds 0.36% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management Grp Incorporated invested in 5,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 60,431 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York stated it has 41,319 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 88,873 shares to 154,834 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 250,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.06M shares. Kames Cap Pcl stated it has 15,878 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 470 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 118,518 shares. Dupont Capital has 78,494 shares. Df Dent And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Heitman Real Llc holds 4.9% or 1.49M shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 2,837 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 250,452 shares. Financial Bank stated it has 3,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 193,762 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 238,566 shares. Parsec Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,049 shares in its portfolio. 12,189 were accumulated by Retail Bank.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 47,407 shares to 145,300 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) by 66,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. 932 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $67,302 were sold by Kaufman Ian. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641. $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. 684 shares were sold by Manelis Michael L, worth $49,393. Shares for $49,610 were sold by Garechana Robert on Tuesday, February 5. GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8.

