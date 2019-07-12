Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Clorox Company (CLX) Stake by $694,880 as Stock Declined; Longview Asset Management Increases Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 4,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 16,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $157.99. About 291,555 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $184.41. About 231,055 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $236.74 million for 21.35 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 1,920 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc reported 500,746 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 10,747 shares. 8,700 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd. 5,597 are held by Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,414 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Montecito Bancorp Trust reported 5,212 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 24,012 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 73,606 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Comerica Comml Bank owns 31,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc invested 1.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 53,082 shares to 88,567 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 100,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,108 shares. Central Retail Bank Comm holds 1,068 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc has 6,250 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,850 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 31,200 shares. Montecito Bancorporation & stated it has 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Winch Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 81 shares. Charter reported 0.14% stake. Chemical Savings Bank holds 0.19% or 9,865 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department stated it has 1,488 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 90,327 shares. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).