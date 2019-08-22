Tudor Investment Et Al Has Boosted Zynga (ZNGA) Stake; White Pine Capital Cut Gentherm (THRM) Stake

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Gentherm Inc (THRM) stake by 76.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as Gentherm Inc (THRM)’s stock declined 1.37%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 6,480 shares with $239,000 value, down from 27,860 last quarter. Gentherm Inc now has $1.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 68,530 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 83.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 257,164 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 566,492 shares with $3.02M value, up from 309,328 last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 7.71 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 27.57% above currents $5.73 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Monday, April 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $600 target.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Capri Holdings Ltd stake by 49,116 shares to 10,590 valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axon Enterprise Inc stake by 10,148 shares and now owns 14,856 shares. Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd stated it has 30,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gideon Advsr owns 67,442 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 589,328 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 21,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 12,502 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Css Lc Il reported 28,400 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 1,160 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 142,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 586,500 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Highbridge Lc owns 1.17 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% or 10,392 shares. 1,000 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentherm (THRM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.