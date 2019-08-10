Tudor Investment Et Al Has Boosted Stake in Take (TTWO); Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 18,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 56,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 75,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 898.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 32,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 36,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 3,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 16,840 shares to 173,170 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 20,402 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 22,113 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt accumulated 31,017 shares. New England Research & Mngmt invested in 0.89% or 12,500 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.24 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Richard C Young stated it has 1.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc invested in 0.11% or 6,669 shares. Old National Financial Bank In accumulated 85,696 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.82 million shares stake. Moreover, Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 74 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $463.70M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Take-Two: Risky Play – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending August 9th, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.