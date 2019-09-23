Tudor Investment Et Al Has Boosted Its Inogen (INGN) Position by $542,190; Shares Declined; State Street Trimmed Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Position as Stock Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 27,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 19,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 104,765 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 187,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 436,081 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91M, down from 623,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $100.11. About 99,363 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co reported 29,753 shares. Citigroup holds 69,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 15,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 22,722 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Northern Tru Corp reported 329,196 shares stake. Sei Investments holds 0% or 9,781 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,324 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,618 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 48,275 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 9,000 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Riverhead Cap Management invested in 0% or 1,435 shares. 41,375 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 143,232 shares in its portfolio.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 62,928 shares to 35,680 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,217 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inogen up 6% on bullish Piper comments – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inogen (INGN) Down 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inogen (INGN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rental Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Inogen, Inc (INGN) Management Meetings Imply Double Digit Growth – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inogen (INGN) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked, Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt reported 2,259 shares or 36.05% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 5,269 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 6,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 14,587 shares. Axa has 123,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 641,292 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 32,185 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 93,238 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 366,816 shares. 1,799 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Landscape Cap Limited Liability reported 31,683 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Company accumulated 2,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Palisade Management Ltd Company Nj stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The California-based Granite Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37 million for 208.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 77,644 shares to 813,617 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 94,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).