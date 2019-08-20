Tudor Investment Et Al Has Boosted Ibm (Intl Business Machines) (IBM) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Veritiv (VRTV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Lowered by $911,066 Its Holding

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.67% . The institutional investor held 18,580 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 53,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 45,123 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ibm Corporation (Intl Business Machines) (IBM) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 25,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 17,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ibm Corporation (Intl Business Machines) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 1.84M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 27,134 shares to 62,269 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 303,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,778 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 13,462 shares to 25,879 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 255,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).