Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Position; VIEMED HEALTHCARE (VIEMF) Shorts Decreased By 82.95%

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) stake by 53.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 16,018 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 13,906 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 29,924 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hold now has $7.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 1.71 million shares traded or 72.27% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%

VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC (OTCMKTS:VIEMF) had a decrease of 82.95% in short interest. VIEMF’s SI was 6,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 82.95% from 38,700 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC (OTCMKTS:VIEMF)’s short sellers to cover VIEMF’s short positions. It closed at $7.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 27.57% above currents $76.56 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of SPR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Cirrus Logic Incorporated (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 30,688 shares to 68,666 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 21,722 shares and now owns 98,608 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Assetmark stated it has 171 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 10,760 shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 0.05% or 106,072 shares. Newtyn Management Ltd reported 275,000 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 101,292 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.07% stake. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 34 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.11% or 11,549 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 202,922 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 305,328 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 122,913 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Gam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,301 shares.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $289.11 million. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

