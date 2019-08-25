Tudor Investment Et Al Cut Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding By $2.00 Million; Gagnon Securities Has Raised Equinix (EQIX) Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 10,811 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 28,231 shares with $12.79 million value, up from 17,420 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 319,206 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) stake by 50.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 52,685 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 51,450 shares with $1.98M value, down from 104,135 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group now has $3.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity. Shares for $21.76 million were bought by SMITH DAVID D on Wednesday, July 10.

Among 4 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $6100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 8.12% above currents $43.1 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 34,352 shares to 110,461 valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cirrus Logic Incorporated (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 30,688 shares and now owns 68,666 shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $537.56’s average target is -2.16% below currents $549.42 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

