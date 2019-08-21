Tudor Investment Et Al Cut Its Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) by $468,700; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Danaher (DHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 9,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The hedge fund held 11,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 21,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 15,746 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2040.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 303,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 318,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.10M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.55. About 88,520 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) by 58,100 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 600 are owned by Payden And Rygel. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wills Fincl reported 32,945 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cookson Peirce And Inc reported 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2,420 are held by Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Jennison Assocs Llc stated it has 3.71M shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company reported 22,519 shares. Exchange holds 0.14% or 3,657 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advisors Inc reported 107,153 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 137,493 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 33,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 79,716 shares.

