Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted Stake in Ibm (Intl Business Machines) (IBM) by $1.18 Million; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Increased by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 38,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 680,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76 million, up from 642,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 6.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ibm Corporation (Intl Business Machines) (IBM) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 17,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ibm Corporation (Intl Business Machines) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.77. About 945,564 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 51,264 shares to 77,151 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 27,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,354 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

