Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding By $1.69 Million; ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (ARZTF) Shorts Increased By 42.59%

ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) had an increase of 42.59% in short interest. ARZTF’s SI was 15.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 42.59% from 11.19 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 79781 days are for ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:ARZTF)’s short sellers to cover ARZTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.8328 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) stake by 115.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 36,664 shares as American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 68,371 shares with $3.16 million value, up from 31,707 last quarter. American Campus Communities Inc now has $6.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors

ARYZTA AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $826.75 million. The firm offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Csg Systems International Incorporated (NASDAQ:CSGS) stake by 14,842 shares to 24,874 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 59,877 shares and now owns 3,771 shares. Amex Consumer Select Staples Sector Spdr (XLP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 9.53% above currents $47.93 stock price. American Campus Communities had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACC in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. Argus Research upgraded American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $5300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 482,563 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.69% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Driehaus Cap Llc reported 0.03% stake. City Hldgs reported 70 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor has 0.12% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 55,422 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 10,860 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.16% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 254,952 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 102,034 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 52,999 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corporation has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

