Tucows (TCX) Shares Declined While Osmium Partners Lowered Its Position by $1.07 Million; As Edison International (EIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 289,146 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 28/05/2018 – EDISON UNIT FENICE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY OF ZEPHYRO AT 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – Sleep Number Named a 2018 Silver Edison Awards Winner for Innovation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 142,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 16,793 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 220,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.90M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 4,867 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Kempen Management Nv owns 4,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intll Ca has invested 1.32% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 218 shares. Stewart & Patten, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 36,261 were reported by Kwmg. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.05% or 6,608 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 183,008 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 16,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cna Fin stated it has 36,162 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% or 60,255 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36M for 11.87 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,180 shares to 59,750 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares to 401,453 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (Call) (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 120,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 40.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,011 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% stake. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 1.26M shares or 10.19% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt has 8,346 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 12,257 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 16,246 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 9,931 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison invested in 46,507 shares. 79 were accumulated by Advisory Network Ltd. Invesco Ltd accumulated 4,177 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 3,115 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.04% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Morgan Stanley reported 18,079 shares.

