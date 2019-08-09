Tucows (TCX) Holding Has Upped by Osmium Partners Llc; Marshall Wace Llp Increased Ag Mortgage Inve (MITT) Stake by $2.11 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 38,260 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Inve (MITT) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 131,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The hedge fund held 263,884 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 131,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Inve for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 86,269 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26,643 shares to 4,472 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 630,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,989 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,250 was bought by Sigman Brian C.. ROBERTS DAVID N bought $826,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes.