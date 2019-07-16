Tucows (TCX) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Cut Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 188,003 shares traded or 50.50% up from the average. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has risen 7.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.20 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 41,277 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,249 shares. Gradient Lc invested in 0.8% or 65,169 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Com holds 0.56% or 6,968 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scharf Invs Lc holds 0.04% or 5,941 shares. Community Savings Bank Na reported 3.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Herald Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 16,110 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 7,132 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.41M shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1,154 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Night Owl Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1,859 shares. 383,144 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Service.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,920 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 35,642 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pembroke Mngmt Limited accumulated 261,409 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,378 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 9,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 115 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright & Assoc. 1,352 are owned by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Kistler reported 114 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 499 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 29,000 shares.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TCX’s profit will be $4.90M for 26.94 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.92% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 96,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).