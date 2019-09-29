Tucows (TCX) Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 142,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 32,345 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 25,101 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 30,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52 million for 40.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares to 401,453 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Networks Se by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America De owns 7,297 shares. Kj Harrison Partners Inc reported 46,507 shares stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 4,177 shares. Cls Invests Limited Company has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 7,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Berkom & Assocs holds 469,523 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 108,811 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Captrust holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 2,494 shares. Fiera Cap reported 63,079 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 14,566 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 2,634 shares.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ting to offer gigabit fiber Internet in Fullerton, CA – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program Nasdaq:TCX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ting Mobile Announces New Network Service Provider Agreement and Provides Updated Financial Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Good Luck, Tucows Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Major Earnings Season Winners With More Upside Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Elephant-Sized Companies Warren Buffett Could Buy – Investorplace.com” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Incurs Loss in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 583,766 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.