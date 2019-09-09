Tucows (TCX) Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased Stake by $2.03 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Decreased by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.74M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 56,412 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.08 million shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,536 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 562 shares. 1,330 were reported by Conestoga Advsrs Limited. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 121,900 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 10,976 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 112,200 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 52,437 shares. 658,500 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 40,718 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,014 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 31,638 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 180,000 shares. New York-based Tiger Limited Liability Co has invested 4.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory stated it has 1.74 million shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Com holds 0.39% or 343,331 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 43.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.26M for 40.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.