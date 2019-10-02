Tucows Inc. (TCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 52 1.58 9.55M 1.76 27.82 Twitter Inc. 42 1.44 742.02M 1.72 24.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Twitter Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tucows Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tucows Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 18,228,669.59% 21% 4.6% Twitter Inc. 1,749,634,520.16% 18.6% 12.1%

Risk and Volatility

Tucows Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Twitter Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Tucows Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tucows Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Twitter Inc.’s potential downside is -0.62% and its consensus price target is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tucows Inc. and Twitter Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.5% and 69.7%. Insiders owned 6.4% of Tucows Inc. shares. Competitively, Twitter Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Tucows Inc. has -18.53% weaker performance while Twitter Inc. has 47.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats Twitter Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.