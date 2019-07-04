Tucows Inc. (TCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 71 2.02 N/A 1.76 38.39 Autohome Inc. 90 0.00 N/A 3.53 29.51

Table 1 highlights Tucows Inc. and Autohome Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Autohome Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Tucows Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Autohome Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Autohome Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 21.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tucows Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Autohome Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tucows Inc. and Autohome Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Autohome Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Autohome Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.67 consensus target price and a 6.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 54.1% of Autohome Inc. shares. About 6.5% of Tucows Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -21.53% -24.24% -3.32% 19.5% 7.95% 12.42% Autohome Inc. -2.66% -2.44% 28.81% 51.65% -0.36% 33.09%

For the past year Tucows Inc. was less bullish than Autohome Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Autohome Inc. beats Tucows Inc.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.