Tucows Inc. (TCX) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 67 1.57 N/A 1.76 27.82 The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.32 N/A 0.09 39.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tucows Inc. and The Meet Group Inc. The Meet Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tucows Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tucows Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Meet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tucows Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tucows Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Meet Group Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor The Meet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Meet Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tucows Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The Meet Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.67 average price target and a 122.32% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares. About 6.4% of Tucows Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7%

For the past year Tucows Inc. has stronger performance than The Meet Group Inc.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats The Meet Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.