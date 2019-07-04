Tucows Inc. (TCX) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Contrasting side by side

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 71 2.02 N/A 1.76 38.39 Redfin Corporation 18 3.10 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tucows Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tucows Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tucows Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Redfin Corporation is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Redfin Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tucows Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Redfin Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Redfin Corporation has an average target price of $23.4, with potential upside of 32.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tucows Inc. and Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Tucows Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Redfin Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -21.53% -24.24% -3.32% 19.5% 7.95% 12.42% Redfin Corporation -13.67% -22.21% -4.74% 14.87% -21.4% 20.14%

For the past year Tucows Inc. was less bullish than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Redfin Corporation.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.