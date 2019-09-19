Tucows Inc. (TCX) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Comparison side by side

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 65 1.73 N/A 1.76 27.82 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 2.03 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tucows Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means Tucows Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Limelight Networks Inc.’s 2.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares. 6.4% are Tucows Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Tucows Inc. had bearish trend while Limelight Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.