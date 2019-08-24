Tucows Inc. (TCX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tucows Inc. has 66.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tucows Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tucows Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21.00% 4.60% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tucows Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. N/A 67 27.82 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Tucows Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tucows Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tucows Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The rivals have a potential upside of 69.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tucows Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Tucows Inc. had bearish trend while Tucows Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Tucows Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tucows Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tucows Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Tucows Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Tucows Inc.’s rivals beat Tucows Inc.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.