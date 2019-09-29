Tucows Inc. (TCX) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 52 1.58 9.55M 1.76 27.82 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.00 13.73M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tucows Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 18,246,083.30% 21% 4.6% China Finance Online Co. Limited 1,804,442,108.03% -45.8% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Tucows Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tucows Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.5% and 10.1%. Insiders held 6.4% of Tucows Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has weaker performance than Tucows Inc.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.