Tucows Inc. (TC) EPS Estimated At $0.62; LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (LNGLF) Shorts Lowered By 4.49%

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) had a decrease of 4.49% in short interest. LNGLF’s SI was 1.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.49% from 1.67 million shares previously. With 257,800 avg volume, 6 days are for LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)’s short sellers to cover LNGLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1729. About 53,105 shares traded. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. T_TC’s profit would be $6.60 million giving it 26.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Tucows Inc.’s analysts see 77.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 5,983 shares traded or 89.46% up from the average. Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company has market cap of $688.44 million. It operates in two divisions, Network Access Services and Domain Services. It has a 43.13 P/E ratio. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of opportunities for the development of liquefied natural gas projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $93.81 million. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; the Bear Head LNG Project located in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada; and the FishermanÂ’s Landing LNG project located in the Port of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia.