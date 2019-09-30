Tucows (Call) (TCX) Shareholder Osmium Partners Decreased Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Its Holding by $10.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 32,345 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 16,246 shares. Blackrock stated it has 496,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa invested in 140 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,494 are held by Walleye Trading Limited. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 8,346 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 0% or 250 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 4,177 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co invested in 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 633,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 45,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Pembroke Mgmt Limited reported 288,409 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 34 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 416,259 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (Call) (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 120,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52 million for 40.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Botty Invsts Llc has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Miles Cap holds 0.76% or 12,186 shares. 1.12M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 24,703 are owned by Tanaka Capital. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0.08% or 110,981 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hartford Mgmt owns 1,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 104,597 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 11,490 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited Liability invested in 11,288 shares. Baxter Bros reported 72,006 shares stake. Alberta Mgmt Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 197,000 shares. Kistler accumulated 3,003 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 162,475 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

