Tucows (Call) (TCX) Shareholder Osmium Partners Cut Stake; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Schnieders Capital Management Has Boosted by $642,950 Its Holding

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 25,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 16,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 39,028 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.06 million shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $29.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 26,985 shares. 1,876 are owned by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 108,811 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 57,403 shares. 187,762 were reported by State Street. Van Berkom And Associates reported 469,523 shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 499 shares. Wasatch Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Moreover, Gru One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 6,207 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,171 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 3,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 40.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

