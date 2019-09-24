Tucows (Call) (TCX) Market Valuation Declined While Osmium Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose, Jcsd Capital Has Increased by $528,000 Its Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 480,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 36,143 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 40.90 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 45,011 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested in 187,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 14,566 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 250 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 7,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,139 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 1,876 are owned by Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com. Osmium Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 142,778 shares or 7.4% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,494 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 447,477 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 2,097 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,478 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 416,259 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 59,000 shares to 207,144 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 8,113 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 28,038 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,044 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Highland Mngmt LP owns 72,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv Management Corp reported 155,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 3.99% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 520,484 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 39,260 shares. Kenmare Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.49% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 113,913 shares. Legal And General Gp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

