TuanChe Limited (TC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Both TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Travelzoo 15 1.59 N/A 0.43 47.98

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Travelzoo 0.00% 23.8% 8.5%

The current Quick Ratio of TuanChe Limited is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Travelzoo has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. TuanChe Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Travelzoo.

Roughly 13.6% of TuanChe Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 32% of Travelzoo are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Travelzoo has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited -6.52% -11.41% 2.48% 0% 0% -2.22% Travelzoo 4.55% 45.74% 20.37% 127% 40.68% 110.38%

For the past year TuanChe Limited had bearish trend while Travelzoo had bullish trend.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.