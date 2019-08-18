TuanChe Limited (TC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

This is a contrast between TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TuanChe Limited and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TuanChe Limited and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Liquidity

TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. TuanChe Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of TuanChe Limited shares and 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year TuanChe Limited has -32.15% weaker performance while Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 83% stronger performance.

Summary

TuanChe Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.