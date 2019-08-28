TuanChe Limited (TC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TuanChe Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Live Ventures Incorporated
|7
|0.06
|N/A
|1.31
|4.57
In table 1 we can see TuanChe Limited and Live Ventures Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TuanChe Limited
|0.00%
|-138.5%
|-21.3%
|Live Ventures Incorporated
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3%
Liquidity
TuanChe Limited has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Ventures Incorporated.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both TuanChe Limited and Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TuanChe Limited
|9.05%
|42.24%
|-33.53%
|-28.88%
|0%
|-32.15%
|Live Ventures Incorporated
|-10.66%
|-16.46%
|-22.6%
|-21.08%
|-53.39%
|-10.86%
For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated has weaker performance than TuanChe Limited
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Live Ventures Incorporated beats TuanChe Limited.
