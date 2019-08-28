TuanChe Limited (TC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

In table 1 we can see TuanChe Limited and Live Ventures Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Liquidity

TuanChe Limited has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TuanChe Limited and Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated has weaker performance than TuanChe Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Live Ventures Incorporated beats TuanChe Limited.