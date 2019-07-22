TuanChe Limited (TC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Facebook Inc. 174 9.61 N/A 6.73 27.67

Demonstrates TuanChe Limited and Facebook Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 23.7% 20.1%

Liquidity

TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Facebook Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Facebook Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TuanChe Limited and Facebook Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 15 2.94

Meanwhile, Facebook Inc.’s average target price is $204.11, while its potential upside is 2.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.6% of TuanChe Limited shares and 74.2% of Facebook Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited -6.52% -11.41% 2.48% 0% 0% -2.22% Facebook Inc. -1.73% 3.68% 13.53% 28.5% -0.2% 42.09%

For the past year TuanChe Limited had bearish trend while Facebook Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TuanChe Limited.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.