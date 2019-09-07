TuanChe Limited (TC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Blucora Inc. 30 1.78 N/A 1.36 22.10

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TuanChe Limited. Its rival Blucora Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. TuanChe Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blucora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Blucora Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus price target and a 84.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TuanChe Limited and Blucora Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 99.2%. 0.2% are TuanChe Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Blucora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39%

For the past year TuanChe Limited has -32.15% weaker performance while Blucora Inc. has 12.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Blucora Inc. beats TuanChe Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.