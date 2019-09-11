TuanChe Limited (TC) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Contrasting side by side

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Twitter Inc. 37 9.53 N/A 1.72 24.58

In table 1 we can see TuanChe Limited and Twitter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TuanChe Limited are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Twitter Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twitter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TuanChe Limited and Twitter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential downside is -7.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TuanChe Limited and Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 69.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year TuanChe Limited had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats TuanChe Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.