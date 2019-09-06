TuanChe Limited (TC) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Contrasting side by side

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 19 5.16 N/A 0.50 46.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TuanChe Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TuanChe Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Liquidity

TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TechTarget Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. TuanChe Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TechTarget Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TuanChe Limited and TechTarget Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 77.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year TuanChe Limited had bearish trend while TechTarget Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TuanChe Limited.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.