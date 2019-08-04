TuanChe Limited (TC) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Contrasting side by side

Both TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TuanChe Limited and Remark Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TuanChe Limited is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Remark Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. TuanChe Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TuanChe Limited and Remark Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 778.22% and its average price target is $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TuanChe Limited and Remark Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 21.8%. TuanChe Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year TuanChe Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Remark Holdings Inc.

Summary

Remark Holdings Inc. beats TuanChe Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.