TuanChe Limited (TC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TuanChe Limited has 1.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand TuanChe Limited has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have TuanChe Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.50% -21.30% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TuanChe Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TuanChe Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

With consensus price target of $13, TuanChe Limited has a potential upside of 398.08%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that TuanChe Limited’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TuanChe Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TuanChe Limited has -32.15% weaker performance while TuanChe Limited’s peers have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TuanChe Limited are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, TuanChe Limited’s peers have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TuanChe Limited’s peers.

Summary

TuanChe Limited shows that it’s better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to TuanChe Limited’s peers.