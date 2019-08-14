TuanChe Limited (TC) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Contrasting side by side

Since TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Fang Holdings Limited 6 0.10 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TuanChe Limited and Fang Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TuanChe Limited is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Fang Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. TuanChe Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fang Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TuanChe Limited and Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 55.1% respectively. TuanChe Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 84.2% are Fang Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25%

For the past year TuanChe Limited was less bearish than Fang Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fang Holdings Limited beats TuanChe Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.