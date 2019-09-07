TuanChe Limited (TC) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Comparing side by side

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Autohome Inc. 92 0.00 N/A 3.70 22.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TuanChe Limited and Autohome Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3% Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.7% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TuanChe Limited and Autohome Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Autohome Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Autohome Inc. is $102.05, which is potential 11.48% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TuanChe Limited and Autohome Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 56.5% respectively. TuanChe Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15% Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65%

For the past year TuanChe Limited had bearish trend while Autohome Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autohome Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TuanChe Limited.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.