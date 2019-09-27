Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Stock Value Declined While Needham Investment Management Boosted Its Position; As American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) Stock Price Declined, Maltese Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $607,696

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 15,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.59% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, down from 197,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 12,848 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 451,163 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMNB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 21.17% more from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Maltese Limited Liability Com has invested 0.54% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Smith Salley & Assoc invested in 161,297 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 1,106 shares. 32,293 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). State Street Corp holds 0% or 219,733 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 19,168 shares. Eidelman Virant reported 10,839 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 5,541 shares. Eagle Ridge Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 73,355 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 1,500 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 26,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $404,480 activity. MADDUX FRANKLIN W also bought $112,630 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $35,070 were bought by Pleasant Dan Miller on Thursday, July 25. FARRAR JEFFREY W also bought $35,570 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 134,548 shares to 354,548 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 145,000 shares to 668,000 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).