TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) have been rivals in the Printed Circuit Boards for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.48 N/A 1.22 8.60 Benchmark Electronics Inc. 26 0.44 N/A 1.28 21.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TTM Technologies Inc. and Benchmark Electronics Inc. Benchmark Electronics Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TTM Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TTM Technologies Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 4.6% Benchmark Electronics Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.49 beta indicates that TTM Technologies Inc. is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TTM Technologies Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Benchmark Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Benchmark Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TTM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TTM Technologies Inc. and Benchmark Electronics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Benchmark Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.84% for TTM Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $14.92.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% are TTM Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5% Benchmark Electronics Inc. 4.88% 6.75% 0.15% 8.63% 12.05% 27.76%

For the past year TTM Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Benchmark Electronics Inc. beats TTM Technologies Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining, metal joining, and electromechanical manufacturing services; and precision subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing of industrial equipment, telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a productÂ’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. It sells its products direct sales force, as well as through independent marketing representatives. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.