TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We will be comparing the differences between TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 36 1.42 N/A 0.77 48.51 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.46 N/A 0.09 12.30

Table 1 highlights TTEC Holdings Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TTEC Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Document Security Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TTEC Holdings Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that TTEC Holdings Inc. is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. TTEC Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Document Security Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TTEC Holdings Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 3% respectively. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Document Security Systems Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.