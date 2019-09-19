TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Reaches $49.88 High on Sep, 19; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Sentiment Is 2.43

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 2.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 34 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 decreased and sold their holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.72 million shares, up from 1.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chemung Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Analysts await TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TTEC’s profit will be $16.74M for 34.64 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by TTEC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 41.19 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $206.80 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

