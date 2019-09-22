TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Reaches $49.59 High on Sep, 22; IMI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IMIAF) Shorts Raised By 66.27%

The stock of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $53.06 target or 7.00% above today’s $49.59 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.31B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $53.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $161.35M more. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 79,480 shares traded. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has risen 47.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 07/05/2018 – Account Based Go-to-Market gets a new friend through FIEE: Fit + Intent + Engage + Execute; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – NON-GAAP EBITDA MARGIN ESTIMATED BETWEEN 13.0 AND 13.3 PERCENT IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.67; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Confirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss $41.5M; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c

IMI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) had an increase of 66.27% in short interest. IMIAF’s SI was 55,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.27% from 33,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 552 days are for IMI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s short sellers to cover IMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $11.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division provides critical flow control solutions for vital energy and process industries. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. This division offers anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; and turbine by-pass valves for critical applications in conventional and nuclear power plants.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 40.95 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

Analysts await TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TTEC’s profit will be $16.73M for 34.44 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by TTEC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.