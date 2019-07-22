TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Comparing side by side

Both TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 37 1.43 N/A 0.77 48.51 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.39 N/A 1.43 20.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TTEC Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PRA Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TTEC Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PRA Group Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares. 1.2% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% PRA Group Inc. 3.42% 6.88% -8.12% 1.95% -24.96% 17.93%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. was more bullish than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats PRA Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.