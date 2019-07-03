TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Contrasting side by side

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 36 1.39 N/A 0.77 48.51 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.48 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see TTEC Holdings Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TTEC Holdings Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Performant Financial Corporation has a 0.4 beta and it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. Its rival Performant Financial Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Performant Financial Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares and 59.1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.