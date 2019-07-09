TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Comparison side by side

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 36 1.38 N/A 0.77 48.51 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.25 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TTEC Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, International Money Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TTEC Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 31.2%. Insiders held 1.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors International Money Express Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.