TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.38 N/A 1.08 43.40 Insperity Inc. 120 0.95 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TTEC Holdings Inc. and Insperity Inc. Insperity Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Insperity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Insperity Inc.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Insperity Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insperity Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares and 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares. About 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Insperity Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Insperity Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Insperity Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.