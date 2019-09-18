TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Contrasting side by side

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 41 1.47 N/A 1.08 43.40 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TTEC Holdings Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TTEC Holdings Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 6.7% respectively. 1.4% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.