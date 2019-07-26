TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 38 1.43 N/A 0.77 48.51 ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.42 N/A 1.17 32.46

Demonstrates TTEC Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ABM Industries Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TTEC Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of ABM Industries Incorporated is $41, which is potential -1.04% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TTEC Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than ABM Industries Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.